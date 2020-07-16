Left Menu
Development News Edition

First woman chief of Maha poll panel dies of COVID-19

During her posting in the Home department, she handled administration of prisons where she encouraged artistic skills of women inmates. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, paid glowing tributes to Satyanarayan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:08 IST
First woman chief of Maha poll panel dies of COVID-19

Former Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Neela Satyanarayan died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Thursday morning, hospital authorities said. She was 72.

The 1972-batch IAS officer was the state's first woman election commissioner. She died at Seven Hills Hospital in suburban Andheri around 4 am, the medical facility's dean Dr Balkrishna Adsul said.

Her husband and son are also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital, he said. The Seven Hills Hospital is a dedicated facility for coronavirus treatment.

Satyanarayan retired as additional chief secretary of the state's revenue department in 2009. After retirement, she served as the State Election Commissionerbetween 2009 and 2014.

She authored several books and was also a singer. While serving as a bureaucrat, she had raised her voice against women IAS officers not being given important postings in the state secretariat.

Later, she was posted in the state revenue and Home departments. During her posting in the Home department, she handled administration of prisons where she encouraged artistic skills of women inmates.

Political leaders, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, paid glowing tributes to Satyanarayan. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said apart from her duties as a bureaucrat, she also carved a niche for herself in the field of literature.

Maharashtra will remember her forever as someone who left a stamp on her administrative career, the field of literature and art and for being a sensible personality, Thackeray said in his message. He noted that Satyanarayan was born in a Marathi family in Mumbai and was an inspiration for the youth looking to join the administrative services.

Thackeray also praised her stint as the election commissioner, saying she made the panel more people-oriented. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was shocked to know about Satyanarayans death.

Her contribution in the states administrative service and field of literature will be remembered forever. Tributes to her, Pawar tweeted.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also expressed grief over Satyanarayan's demise. We have lost a humane and empathetic ex-officer. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to her family members, the veteran leader tweeted.

Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat also took to the micro-blogging site to pay respects to her. She was a diligent official and a sensible writer.

Tributes to her! he tweeted. State NCP president Jayant Patil lauded Satyanarayan for serving the country as an administrative service official and guiding the society through her literature.

Maharashtra BJP head Chandrakant Patil also paid homage to Satyanarayan, and in a tweet said, Prayers to the god that her soul rests in peace." Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan, Nawab Malik, Dhananjay Munde and Anil Parab, and NCP MP Supriya Sule also expressed grief over the former state election commissioners death..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia suspends use of VAR ahead of A-League restart

Australias soccer top flight is suspending the use of the Video Assistant Referee VAR when the season resumes on Friday after a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Football Federation Australia FFA said. FFAs Head of Leagues Greg...

GTPL Hathway's Consolidated Q1 FY21 PAT at ₹ 409 Million, up by 39%

AHMEDABAD, India, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Key Highlights Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue at 5,020 million up 10 y-o-y Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue ex-EPC at 4,717 million up 20 y-o-y Q1 FY21 subscription revenue at 2,653 million ...

Housing sales in Jan-Jun plunge to decade low at 59,538 units across 8 major cities

Housing sales in eight major cities of the country declined 54 per cent during January-June period to 59,538 units the lowest in 10 years as demand crashed after the imposition of the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown late March, accordin...

Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the worlds largest medical glove maker, Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd on Wednesday, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labor.The bar on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020