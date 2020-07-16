Croatian president nominates incumbent Plenkovic as PM-designate

Croatian president nominates incumbent Plenkovic as PM-designateReuters | Zagreb | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:44 IST
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic nominated the centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party leader Andrej Plenkovic as prime minister-designate on Thursday, following a July 5 parliamentary election.
Plenkovic's HDZ party is set to form a coalition with the support of two smaller liberal parties and the representatives of national minorities.
The HDZ won 66 seats in the 151-seat parliament well ahead of the main opposition party, the Social Democrats, who with its allies won 41 seats. Plenkovic headed the outgoing HDZ-led coalition over the past four years.
