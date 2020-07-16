Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zambia health minister denies corruption charges in court

Zambia's Health Minister on Thursday appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of corruption involving alleged purchase of business shares and property with suspected proceeds of crime. But President Edgar Lungu said he should continue working because he is not guilty. The case also highlights infighting within the ruling party ahead of next year's elections.

Reuters | Lusaka | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:55 IST
Zambia health minister denies corruption charges in court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zambia's Health Minister on Thursday appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of corruption involving the alleged purchase of business shares and property with suspected proceeds of crime. This was the first time Chitalu Chilufya, 47, was asked to enter a plea in court since his arrest by the anti-corruption agency last month. He faces up to five years in jail if convicted.

Chilufya's arrest is a test of the Zambian government's willingness to keep a promise to tackle graft amidst increased scrutiny by foreign holders of the country's massive debt. The charges against Chilufya cover the period between December 2016 and January 2018.

Prosecutors allege that on four separate occasions, the health minister used money believed to be proceeds from crime to acquire property, shares in a tourism firm, and a passenger boat from the United Arab Emirates. The opposition is demanding that he be removed from office so that he does not interfere with the case. But President Edgar Lungu said he should continue working because he is not guilty.

The case also highlights infighting within the ruling party ahead of next year's elections. Chilufya's supporters say he is being targeted because he is a potential presidential candidate to replace President Edgar Lungu. ($1 = 18.2000 Zambian kwachas)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Notice seeking removal of Kerala Assembly Speaker

The Indian Union Muslim League MLA, M Ummer, on Thursday served a notice to the Kerala Assembly Secretary seeking removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan from the post for his alleged links with the accused in the gold smuggling case. The IUM...

ISIS bride Shamima Begum wins right to return to UK

London-born Islamic State ISIS recruit Shamima Begum on Thursday won the right to return to the UK and carry on her legal fight against the UK governments revocation of her British citizenship on security grounds. Bangladeshi-origin Begum, ...

Azeri minister sacked for "meaningless" efforts over conflict with Armenia

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev sacked his foreign minister on Thursday after accusing him of meaningless negotiations with neighboring Armenia amid a flare-up in hostilities between two South Caucasus countries.Eleven Azeri soldiers and a civ...

PM urges youth to read Tamil classic 'Tirukkural'

Describing Tamil classic Tirukkural as a treasure of rich thoughts and noble ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped that the youth across the country read it to take inspiration. In a series of tweets in Tamil and English, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020