Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whatever Guv said is correct, says CM Sawant after row over his 'wrong info by media' remark

Whatever Governor has said is correct, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday after Governor Satya Pal Malik dismissed the former's statement regarding 'wrong information' by media.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:42 IST
Whatever Guv said is correct, says CM Sawant after row over his 'wrong info by media' remark
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Image Credit: ANI

Whatever Governor has said is correct, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday after Governor Satya Pal Malik dismissed the former's statement regarding 'wrong information' by media. Earlier in the day, Malik refuted the statement by Sawant, who said that the Governor has said that media is giving the "wrong information" regarding COVID-19 situation in the coastal state.

"Whatever Governor has said is correct," Sawant told reporters here when asked to comment on Malik who dismissed the Chief Minister's claim. Sawant said that Governor Malik had expressed concerns about "wrong information about COVID-19 being circulated by social and mainstream media".

"There is wrong information being circulated on social media, so we gave him (Malik) the right picture. He praised the ongoing efforts made by us and said that social media, electronic media and print media is giving the wrong picture," the Chief Minister said. Later, the Governor clarified that he never said anything about media and apparently cornered Sawant for misquoting him.

"This is a big impropriety on part of Chief Minister. I have never said anything against media, print media or social media. Media is our strength and it informs us about lacunas. On the basis of the information, I called a meeting. It is wrong to say. It is highly improper. Any civilised man should not do it. Those words which were not said should not be put in someone else's mouth. I have no problem with media," Malik told ANI when asked to comment on Sawant's remark. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; India says meeting not meaningful

Pakistan on Thursday provided consular access to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but the Indian government said the access was neither meaningful nor credible, and the death row prisoner appeared visibly under stress. Jadhav, the 50-year...

8 more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll now 538; 737 new cases push count to 27,174

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the toll in the state to 538, officials said. The state also reported 737 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the people infected with the virus...

Johns, Lindblom, Ryan named Masterton Trophy finalists

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan were named the finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Thursday. Voted on by the Professional Hocke...

Senior Cong MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma trying to topple govt, claims Gehlot camp

Senior Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma, who is a Sachin Pilot loyalist, was on Thursday accused by his party members of making several attempts of toppling governments but never succeeding. A statement, issued by the supporters of Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020