TN doing better than many others in COVID-19 management: CM

Tamil Nadu has been doing better than states including Maharashtra in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and effective measures taken by his government helped in achieving recovery rate of around 67 per cent while keeping the fatalities low, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Friday. He also said efforts were being taken to revive industries affected due to the lockdown, attract more investments to the state and help restore normal life.

Palaniswami, who inaugurated various projects in this western district, said Tamil Nadu has reported a total of over 1.56 lakh COVID-19 cases so far but 67 per cent of them have recovered. "This has been possible because of aggressive testing and early detection of the positive cases for treatment and reducing the fatalities. The state has registered over 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths compared to about 11,000 deaths in Maharashtra," he told reporters here.

The cumulative figure of those cured in Tamil Nadu was 1,10,807 as of Friday. The chief minister said the AIADMK government was encouraging the industries to restart.

Referring to loans extended by the Centre to enable the industries to return to normalcy, he said in Erode district alone about Rs.350 crore had been sanctioned for 8,329 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). "We are focusing on reviving the industries and bringing in more investment into Tamil Nadu. Erode, having agriculture and textiles as predominant sectors providing livelihood to the people will also receive the government's support for the revival," the chief minister assured.

To a question on DMK president M K Stalin calling for a protest alleging exorbitant electricity charges being collected from consumers in the state, he said it was politically motivated. "You are aware that the Madras High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation over the issue. We don't know what his doubt is now. TANGEDCO (the state-run discom) had even explained how it arrived at the power consumption bills," Palaniswami added.

Earlier, he inaugurated 13 completed projects, laid the foundation stones for 14 new projects besides distributing welfare assistance, all totaling to Rs 151.57 crore. He also reviewed the measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district.