Liberal challenger Bowman ousts veteran congressman Engel in New York primary -media

Liberal challenger Bowman ousts veteran congressman Engel in New York primary -mediaReuters | New York | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:09 IST
Liberal Democrat Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from a congressional seat representing part of New York, two media outlets reported on Friday.
The race was closely watched as a test of the strength of the Democratic Party's left wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee. The New York Times and the Associated Press both called the result of the June 23 election on Friday.
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: New York attorney general announces $19 million settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits; Carl Reiner, American comedy pioneer, dead at 98 and more
Accused Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell moved to New York jail
Indian-American community holds 'Boycott China' protest at Times Square in New York
Alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell moved to New York jail
New York state reports 918 new COVID-19 cases