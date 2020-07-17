Left Menu
Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:09 IST
Liberal challenger Bowman ousts veteran congressman Engel in New York primary -media

Liberal Democrat Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term U.S. Representative Eliot Engel from a congressional seat representing part of New York, two media outlets reported on Friday.

The race was closely watched as a test of the strength of the Democratic Party's left wing after moderate Joe Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee. The New York Times and the Associated Press both called the result of the June 23 election on Friday.

