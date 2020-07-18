Left Menu
Bihar govt manipulating COVID-19 numbers, alleges Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the Bihar government for the inept handling of COVID-19 and alleged that it is fudging data on coronavirus cases while cautioning that if the testing is not done than there are fears of Bihar emerging as a "global hotspot" for the pandemic.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:44 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking to media on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the Bihar government for the inept handling of COVID-19 and alleged that it is fudging data on coronavirus cases while cautioning that if the testing is not done than there are fears of Bihar emerging as a "global hotspot" for the pandemic. "COVID-19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating COVID-19 numbers. The government should be transparent in providing data. The test results obtained for a day is declared for two days. The centre is sending a 3-member team to Bihar to review the situation as cases are rising," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said at a press conference.

"The rate at which the cases are rising in the state is alarming and if daily 30000-35000 tests are conducted then about 4000-5000 new cases will be detected and Bihar will have the most infected people . The rate at which the coronavirus cases are rising it seems that there is a possibility that Bihar will not only become a national hotspot but a global hotspot of COVID 19," he tweeted. Tejashwi Yadav said, "COVID-19 infection is increasing in the state and we are concerned. We have earlier alerted the state government. We want to alert them that from July 11 to 17 the positivity rate in Bihar has become 13 per cent, which is highest as compared to the rest of the country.

Yadav demanded to increase the number of testing in the state. "We have demanded to increase the number of testings. COVID-19 cannot be stopped through the lockdown. Lockdown is like a pause button which gives you enough time to prepare. I believe that if 30 to 35 thousand tests are conducted per day then about five to ten thousand people will be found positive for the infection in a day. If the government does not work then Bihar which is becoming national capital for COVID-19, it might in future become the global capital for the pandemic," he said. (ANI)

