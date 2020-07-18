TDP leaders met President only to create drama, divert attention from corrupt practices: Andhra minister

Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh alleged that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday only to divert the attention of the people from the corrupt practices of the previous government, which are now coming to the fore. The minister slammed the TDP leaders saying that they had made a mockery of the Constitutional systems, had encouraged defections and murdered democracy.

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking his intervention to restore rule of law in Andhra Pradesh. The education minister said that if the TDP had faith in the Constitution and its systems, it would have appealed for the desired intervention within constitutional and democratic limits.

"The people of Andhra Pradesh know how Chandrababu Naidu ruled in the past five years. The people taught him a lesson by voting him out. Y S Jaganmohan Reddy came to power only 13 months ago and Rs 43,000 crore has already been directly transferred into the accounts of four crore beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. The chief minister is bringing revolutionary changes in the educational, medical and agricultural sectors," he said. Suresh also added, "We brought English medium schools to the poorer sections of society, while the TDP hatched conspiracies. We appointed a Dalit state election commissioner (SEC) and the TDP went to court to reinstate the previous SEC who belongs to their community. What would they have said to the President if he questioned them regarding all of these?"

"Our government is spending a lot on the welfare of the Dalits. A total of 77 lakh SCs and 24 lakh STs will be benefited out of our welfare schemes. Chandrababu Naidu is making an unnecessary nuisance because he is unable to digest this fact," the education minister said. (ANI)