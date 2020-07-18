Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP leaders met President only to create drama, divert attention from corrupt practices: Andhra minister

Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh alleged that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday only to divert the attention of the people from the corrupt practices of the previous government, which are now coming to the fore.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:09 IST
TDP leaders met President only to create drama, divert attention from corrupt practices: Andhra minister
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh alleged that the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday only to divert the attention of the people from the corrupt practices of the previous government, which are now coming to the fore. The minister slammed the TDP leaders saying that they had made a mockery of the Constitutional systems, had encouraged defections and murdered democracy.

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking his intervention to restore rule of law in Andhra Pradesh. The education minister said that if the TDP had faith in the Constitution and its systems, it would have appealed for the desired intervention within constitutional and democratic limits.

"The people of Andhra Pradesh know how Chandrababu Naidu ruled in the past five years. The people taught him a lesson by voting him out. Y S Jaganmohan Reddy came to power only 13 months ago and Rs 43,000 crore has already been directly transferred into the accounts of four crore beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. The chief minister is bringing revolutionary changes in the educational, medical and agricultural sectors," he said. Suresh also added, "We brought English medium schools to the poorer sections of society, while the TDP hatched conspiracies. We appointed a Dalit state election commissioner (SEC) and the TDP went to court to reinstate the previous SEC who belongs to their community. What would they have said to the President if he questioned them regarding all of these?"

"Our government is spending a lot on the welfare of the Dalits. A total of 77 lakh SCs and 24 lakh STs will be benefited out of our welfare schemes. Chandrababu Naidu is making an unnecessary nuisance because he is unable to digest this fact," the education minister said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

NFL training camps will open as scheduled amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced in a memo on Saturday. NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email to all 32 NFL clubs general mana...

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...

India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces: MEA on killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K.

India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces MEA on killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K....

Assam govt prohibits inter-district movement of people from July 22

The Assam government has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said Saturday. In medical and last-rite e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020