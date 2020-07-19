Left Menu
Effective prosecution, careful handling required in northeast Delhi riots cases: Delhi Raj Niwas

The Delhi Raj Niwas has said that cases pertaining to northeast Delhi riots and anti-CAA protests require "careful handling" in view of the gravity and deep impact on the society. It added that "effective prosecution" in these cases is the need of the hour.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 01:47 IST
File photo during northeast Delhi voilence (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Raj Niwas has said that cases pertaining to northeast Delhi riots and anti-CAA protests require "careful handling" in view of the gravity and deep impact on the society. It added that "effective prosecution" in these cases is the need of the hour. Around 53 people lost their lives in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes erupted between two opposing factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Cases pertaining to northeast riots and connected anti-CAA protests cases involved large scale communal violence and require careful handling in view of the gravity and deep impact on the society. As such, effective prosecution in these cases is the need of the hour," Delhi Raj Niwas said in a statement. The Raj Niwas stressed that there is no reason to imagine that the public prosecutors appointed would not perform their duty "fearlessly and impartially" as the officers of the court.

It further highlighted that these cases are of "highly sensitive nature, very large in numbers" and there are several petitions including bail matters and writ petitions which have been filed in various courts, these require "constant monitoring and coordination" across different courts. It was, therefore, felt that a dedicated team of prosecutors is needed and senior law officers, senior advocates, advocates may also be appointed as special public prosecutors to ensure that the cases are handled properly and in a focussed manner, it added.

Emphasising on the duties of a public prosecutor, the Raj Niwas in a statement said: "It is beyond doubt that the public prosecutor represents the state by virtue of his office. At the same time, he is also an officer of the court and is required to render assistance to the court to arrive at a just and equitable decision. While discharging these duties, he acts in a manner that is fair to the court, to the investigating agencies, as well to the right of the accused with guiding principles of the spirit of law based on prudence, common sense and equity." "Therefore, there is no reason to imagine that the public prosecutors appointed would not perform their duty fearlessly and impartially as the officers of the court. We have full faith in the judicial process and we are committed to ensure that the guilty in the riot cases are awarded the strictest punishment as per law," it said.

On June 30, Delhi Government had appointed 11 advocates as Special Public Prosecutors for handling the case of violence in the northeast district in February this year.According to an official notice, the 11 advocates appointed as special public prosecutors shall conduct all court proceedings including bail, trial, appeals, and all other miscellaneous matters incidental to and connected with all the FIRs which have been registered in respect of violence in northeast district of Delhi or any other matter related to these FIRs. (ANI)

