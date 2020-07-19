Left Menu
Only floor test can decided if govt has majority or not: Kataria

Amid a political turmoil in Rajasthan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday said only a floor test can decide whether a government has the required numbers to stay in power or not.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:11 IST
Only floor test can decided if govt has majority or not: Kataria

Amid a political turmoil in Rajasthan, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday said only a floor test can decide whether a government has the required numbers to stay in power or not. His statement has come hours after Congress sources said there may be an assembly session next week. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too had met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday. About the Gehlot’s meeting with the governor, the BJP leader said only a guess can be made about their conversation. The CM might have given a list of legislators in support of his government or discussed about the solution to the ongoing political crisis, Kataria said. But it is a truth that only a floor test can decide whether the government enjoys the majority in the assembly or not, Kataria said. He said after a decision on the disqualification of 19 rebel Congress MLAs, if the state government wants an assembly session, the governor may consider it.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, on the other hand, said the state was going through a constitutional crisis. Poonia said if governor wants, then an assembly session can be called on a notice of 21 days or as per the prevailing situation.

Poonia said he doesn't feel that the government has the required numbers due to which it has taken MLAs to a hotel. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore lashed out at Congress leader Ajay Maken, saying he got a “new employment” in the political drama going on in Rajasthan after being “rejected” by people of Delhi in the assembly elections. About the two audio clips, in one of which Union Home Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is allegedly heard during a conversation on a plot to bring down the state government, Rathod said the state government should tell who released these.

Rathore said if the government wants, then it can handover the investigation to the CBI..

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

