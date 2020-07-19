Left Menu
Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

The first part of Stone's statement was not entirely audible, but the radio program transcribed the complete sentences as, "I can't believe I'm arguing with this Negro.” O'Kelley persisted on having Stone respond. "I'm sorry you're arguing with whom? The interview then continued. During the program, Stone said the president acted out of compassion and that the jury that weighed his case was tainted.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:24 IST
Roger Stone, a political operative whose 40-month prison sentence was commuted this month by President Donald Trump, his longtime friend, used the racial slur "Negro" on air while verbally sparring with a Los Angeles-based Black radio host. The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

O'Kelley on his program's website said "Stone could have reached for any pejorative, but unfortunately went there," adding that "Stone offered an unfiltered, unvarnished one-sentence expression of how he saw the journalist interviewing him." O'Kelley characterised "Negro" as the "low-calorie version of the N-Word." Stone's attorney on Sunday said he was unaware of the broadcast and had no immediate comment. Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but Trump commuted that sentence on July 10 — just days before Stone was to report for detention.

As O'Kelley asserted that Stone's commutation was because of his friendship with Trump, Stone's voice goes faint but can be heard uttering that he was "arguing with this Negro." O'Kelley then asks Stone to repeat the comment, but Stone goes momentarily silent. The first part of Stone's statement was not entirely audible, but the radio program transcribed the complete sentences as, "I can't believe I'm arguing with this Negro." O'Kelley persisted on having Stone respond.

"I'm sorry you're arguing with whom? I thought we were just having a spirited conversation. What happened?" O'Kelley said. "You said something about 'Negro.'" Stone said he had not. "You're out of your mind," he said. The interview then continued.

During the program, Stone said the president acted out of compassion and that the jury that weighed his case was tainted. "I did not get a fair trial," Stone said.

"My life was in imminent danger," Stone said, saying he was at risk of being infected by the coronavirus in prison. "I think the president did this as an act of compassion. He did it as an act of mercy." At one time, "Negro" was common in the American vernacular to describe African Americans. By the late 1960s, the word was scorned by activists in favor of such descriptors as "Black." These days, some view the antiquated word as derogatory.

