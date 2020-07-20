Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali opposition rejects regional mediator's unity govt idea

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who still has three years left in his final term, has faced demonstrations by tens of thousands seeking his resignation since early June in this sprawling West African nation. Those calls intensified after recent protests met a violent response from security forces, leaving at least 12 people dead.

PTI | Bamako | Updated: 20-07-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 00:06 IST
Mali opposition rejects regional mediator's unity govt idea
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Regional mediators put forth a plan Sunday that would require Mali's embattled president to form a unity government but some opposition members immediately rejected the proposals as they allow him to stay in power. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who still has three years left in his final term, has faced demonstrations by tens of thousands seeking his resignation since early June in this sprawling West African nation.

Those calls intensified after recent protests met a violent response from security forces, leaving at least 12 people dead. The political tensions have created further unrest in a country already battling a significant Islamic insurgency. Protests were put on hold during talks with mediators from the 15-nation regional bloc known as ECOWAS. Amid signs of an impasse, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara made plans to arrive Monday in Mali's capital of Bamako.

Some within the opposition quickly dismissed the ECOWAS team's recommendations, saying Mali's president should leave entirely. Opposition leader Choguel Maiga said the ECOWAS plan does not reflect the goals of a movement "supported by the overwhelming majority of the Malian people." However, ECOWAS does not see Keita's negotiated exit as a possibility, chair Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said. "The resignation of the Malian president is a red line for us, but everything else is negotiable," he said Sunday.

Unlike some uprisings in West Africa, the crisis in Mali involves a president who was elected — and then re-elected — in elections deemed fair and transparent. Forcing the president to step down because of growing unpopularity could set a dangerous precedent for other leaders in the region. Also among the suggestions from the ECOWAS team were some already endorsed by Keita: resolving the dispute over 31 contested legislative races several months after Mali's constitutional court issued official results.

The president has dissolved the controversial court, one of the protesters' key demands. Keita has said he is opening to re-holding the legislative election in those contested areas though no concrete plan has been laid out yet. The mediators, though, said their recommendations should be put into place this month. The powerful regional bloc has a long history in mediating in Mali. It helped bring about a return to democracy in 2013, a year after a military coup deposed the president of a decade.

Keita won that 2013 vote, but his popularity has fallen amid allegations of corruption, and Mali's Islamic extremist crisis has deepened under his leadership. France led a military operation to oust jihadists from northern Mali not long before Keita took office. In the years since those militants have continued to launch attacks on Malian forces and UN peacekeepers. Islamic extremists also have gained a foothold in central Mali where their presence has inflamed tensions between ethnic groups, leading to further violence.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Three held for amputating leg of camel calf in Rajasthan

Three persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly amputating a leg of a camel calf after it entered their farm in Rajasthans Churu district, police said.&#160; The incident had taken place on Saturday in Sadarshahr area but came to light...

Nationals OF Robles returns from quarantine

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles returned from quarantine and still hopes to be ready for Opening Day on Thursday against the visiting New York Yankees. Robles, 23, rejoined the team Saturday and participated in an intra-sq...

House Democrats demand investigation into use of force at Portland protests

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives asked the internal watchdogs for the Justice and Homeland Security departments to launch an investigation into whether they have abused emergency authorities in order to justify targeting peace...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's bends facts on virus, Biden, economy

President Donald Trump clung to the false notion that the coronavirus will just disappear, made incorrect claims about a top government expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and again insisted that Americans are getting all the COVID-19 tests they nee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020