Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests coronavirus positive

The state textile minister said he is currently asymptomatic and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 09:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating himself. The state textile minister said he is currently asymptomatic and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

This is to inform that Ive tested positive for #COVID19. Im currently asymptomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested, Shaikh, who is also Mumbai City's guardian minister, tweeted. Shaikh, the Congress MLA from Malad-West seat in Mumbai, also said he will continue to work from home.

He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to have been infected by the novel coronavirus. Earlier, state ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease and later recovered.

