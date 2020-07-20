Different COVID-19 numbers given for Bihar by Centre and State: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and the State. "Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and the state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. And those who have given the test are not getting their reports," Yadav told media.

"Many MLAs and MLCs of RJD have been waiting for 18 to 19 days but their test reports have not come. Now I even have doubts on the reports of the test of the Chief Minister," the RJD leader said. "The Chief Minister's report is declared within two hours. Is there a special arrangement for him and no arrangements for the common man?" he asked.

"We have earlier said that Bihar is gradually going to become a global hotspot of COVID-19, as state government is not worried about the rising number of cases. They are doing nothing to increase testing. The number of COVID deaths is also increasing in Bihar. The government have to increase the testing," the RJD leader said. "Medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture," he added. (ANI)