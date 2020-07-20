Left Menu
Dalai Lama condoles passing away of civil rights icon John Lewis

The American leader died on July 17 at the age of 80 and was a contemporary of fellow civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Expressing his sadness at the latter's death in a condolence message, the Tibetan leader said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman John Lewis.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:35 IST
The Dalai Lama on Monday offered his condolences on the passing away of United States Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis. The American leader died on July 17 at the age of 80 and was a contemporary of fellow civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Expressing his sadness at the latter's death in a condolence message, the Tibetan leader said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman John Lewis. He was not only a leader of the American civil rights movement; his principled commitment to non-violence and justice made him an inspiration and a moral beacon to the world at large." He added, "Congressman Lewis not only knew Dr King but also gave him crucial support. Although I did not have the privilege of meeting Dr King myself, in meeting Congressman Lewis, I feel I have made a direct connection with him.” Lobsang Sangay, head of the Tibetan goverment in exile, also condoled the death of the civil rights icon, saying history has been fortunate enough to witness the achievements of great individuals who left an indelible mark in this world with their courage and service to the mankind and Lewis was among those great individuals. The US Congressman was an ally of the Tibetan cause who had cosigned petitions with bipartisan support to urge the US government to resolve the Tibet issue and make it a priority of US advocacy.

