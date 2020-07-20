Kataria writes to Rajasthan DGP to register FIR against Congress leaders over `manufactured audio clip'

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gulab Chandra Kataria wrote to state DGP to register an FIR on the complaint of BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others over a "manufactured audio clip" and "false statements" by Congress party. In the letter to Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Yadav, Kataria wrote that "Congress leaders have violated the privacy of individuals and committed a crime".

"I have requested police to register FIR at Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur but they did not register the case. Hence, I request you to register FIR against such leaders," he wrote in his letter to the DGP. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has served a notice to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asking him to record his voice samples in connection with its probe on the complaint of Congress.

Congress has been alleging that BJP wants to destabilise Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. On July 17, the SOG had registered two separate FIRs on the complaint of Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi. He had lodged a complaint regarding three audiotapes that had surfaced in social media. (ANI)