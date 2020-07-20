Left Menu
Kataria writes to Rajasthan DGP to register FIR against Congress leaders over `manufactured audio clip'

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gulab Chandra Kataria wrote to state DGP to register an FIR on the complaint of BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others over a "manufactured audio clip" and "false statements" by Congress party.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:36 IST
Rajasthan LoP Gulab Chandra Kataria (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Rajasthan's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gulab Chandra Kataria wrote to state DGP to register an FIR on the complaint of BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others over a "manufactured audio clip" and "false statements" by Congress party. In the letter to Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Yadav, Kataria wrote that "Congress leaders have violated the privacy of individuals and committed a crime".

"I have requested police to register FIR at Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur but they did not register the case. Hence, I request you to register FIR against such leaders," he wrote in his letter to the DGP. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has served a notice to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asking him to record his voice samples in connection with its probe on the complaint of Congress.

Congress has been alleging that BJP wants to destabilise Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. On July 17, the SOG had registered two separate FIRs on the complaint of Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi. He had lodged a complaint regarding three audiotapes that had surfaced in social media. (ANI)

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

