Rajasthan: BJP seeks action on plaint against Congress leaders

However, the FIR does not identify “Gajendra Singh” referred in the clip as Union minister Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader from Rajasthan. The Congress had alleged that Shekhawat, along with a rebel MLA, was involved in the “conspiracy” to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:08 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday sought action on a complaint lodged by the BJP against Congress leaders for “damaging” the party’s reputation. In a letter to the state DGP, Kataria said BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj on July 17 had complained that Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Govind Singh Dotasara were damaging his party’s reputation through baseless charges against their leaders and misinterpretation of facts. The complaint was lodged on July 17 at the Ashok Nagar police station in Jaipur but an FIR is yet to be registered, Kataria said in the letter. "Therefore, the Director General of Police should take action," Kataria demanded. Amid the political turmoil in the state caused by the tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP has been accused of horse-trading by the ruling party. The Congress had also submitted two tapes, having a purported conversation on an alleged plot to topple the state government, to the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police. The party had demanded the resignation of Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat in this regard. However, the FIR does not identify “Gajendra Singh” referred in the clip as Union minister Shekhawat, a senior BJP leader from Rajasthan.

The Congress had alleged that Shekhawat, along with a rebel MLA, was involved in the “conspiracy” to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. However, Shekhawat has rejected the claim.

