Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration has put together 'war plan' to 'take down' CCP: Bannon

The Trump administration has put together an integrated "war plan" to first confront and then "take down" the Chinese Communist Party, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said, adding that this includes supporting allies in India on the borders of “Chinese-occupied Tibet.” Bannon made the comments on Monday in an interview to Fox News.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:30 IST
Trump administration has put together 'war plan' to 'take down' CCP: Bannon
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration has put together an integrated "war plan" to first confront and then "take down" the Chinese Communist Party, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said, adding that this includes supporting allies in India on the borders of "Chinese-occupied Tibet." Bannon made the comments on Monday in an interview with Fox News. "You're seeing an integrated war plan put together to confront first and then take down the Chinese Communist Party, to call their bluff," he said.

This "war plan" against China includes supporting allies in India on the borders of "Chinese-occupied Tibet," Bannon said. Bannon, who played a key role in the electoral victory of President Donald Trump, left his position as a chief strategist in 2017. Whether he was fired or resigned was not clear.

He said the president's "kind of war council" has laid out the "four horsemen of the apocalypse" -- National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, head of the FBI Christopher Wray, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and then-Attorney General William Barr -- against the Chinese Communist Party. O'Brien, Wray, and Barr have delivered three major speeches in the last three weeks. Pompeo is slated to deliver a speech on China later this week.

"Those four individuals laid out an integrated and coherent war plan to confront the Chinese Communist Party on technological and information war and economic war, and then, with our allies, start to open up the South China Sea, and support our allies in India on the border of Chinese-occupied Tibet," he said. President Donald Trump, he said, has a "coherent plan" against the Chinese Communist Party.

"I would like the secretary of Treasury to join in there, and Treasury to start to drop the hammer. But you have seen a coherent war plan. I think you have just got to get that same level of coherence on the Chinese virus that's here, the CCP virus that has come to the United States," he asserted.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas o...

Biden warns of foreign interference in US elections

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has warned that Russia, China, Iran and some other foreign players are working to interfere in the US presidential elections and said the best tool to stop these countries from meddling in the polls...

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

FOREX-EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay

The euro marked a fresh four-month high and commodity currencies found support on Tuesday, after European countries agreed on a rescue package for the blocs coronavirus-hit economies.The hard-won deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020