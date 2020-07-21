Tandon always inspired us to follow path of goodness: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday condoled the death of state governor Lalji Tandon, saying he will always be remembered for his contribution towards the nation's progress. Tandon, 85, died in the morning at a Lucknow hospital where he was admitted last month.

Expressing grief over his death, Chouhan, in a series of tweets, said, As the governor of Madhya Pradesh, he always inspired us to follow the path of goodness. He will be remembered for his contribution in the progress of the nation. Though, he is no more with us, he will be in our memories forever." "He guided all of us for a long time and served the nation and the people by presenting an amazing example. He also played an important role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Chouhan will be going to Lucknow to attend the last rites of Tandon. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also expressed grief at the demise of the governor. He prayed for the departed soul and asked God to give enough strength to the family to bear the loss.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh in his condolence message said, "The generation of BJP/RSS leaders with a character to serve the people is getting ended now. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and enough strength to the family to bear the loss." Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Gopal Bhargava said Tandon was a fearless leader and his contribution to the nation is unparalleled. State Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel termed Tandon's death as an irreparable loss for the state and the country.

BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijaywargiya, Madhya Pradesh party unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and state ministers Vishwas Sarang and Ramkishore Kanvre also expressed their condolences..