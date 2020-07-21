Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Governor Lalji Tandon dies

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister, died at a hospital here early Tuesday. The last journey will start at 4 in the evening for the Gulala Ghat where his last rites will be performed later in the day, Ashutosh Tandon said in a statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:47 IST
MP Governor Lalji Tandon dies
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister, died at a hospital here early Tuesday. The 85-year-old was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever, and difficulty in urination.

He died at 5:35 am in Medanata Hospital, according to his son Ashutosh Tandon, a UP cabinet minister. Lalji Tandon is survived by a wife and three sons.

His body will be kept at his official residence in Hazratganj and later at his Sindhi Tola residence in Chowk to enable people to pay their last respects. The last journey will start at 4 in the evening for the Gualala Ghat where his last rites will be performed later in the day, Ashutosh Tandon said in a statement. Condoling the demise of the governor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. In a series of tweets, Modi recalled that Lalji Tandon played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP President Mayawati also expressed grief over Tandon's death. The UP government has announced three days mourning as a mark of respect to Lalji Tandon, a former cabinet minister, a government spokesman said. Belonging to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani era of BJP leaders, Lalji Tandon proved himself as an able administrator during his decades-long political career in Uttar Pradesh. A former Lok Sabha MP, he was later given gubernatorial responsibility. He took oath as Madhya Pradesh governor on July 29, 2019, when the Congress was in power in the state, after serving in the same post in Bihar for nearly 11 months.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas o...

Biden warns of foreign interference in US elections

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has warned that Russia, China, Iran and some other foreign players are working to interfere in the US presidential elections and said the best tool to stop these countries from meddling in the polls...

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

FOREX-EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay

The euro marked a fresh four-month high and commodity currencies found support on Tuesday, after European countries agreed on a rescue package for the blocs coronavirus-hit economies.The hard-won deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020