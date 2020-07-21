Left Menu
Development News Edition

He's back: Trump to re-up virus briefings amid lagging polls

Trump for months had heeded aides who pushed for him to all but ignore the virus and instead focus on the economy and more politically advantageous terrain. Trump will use the briefings "to speak directly to the American people about the federal government's coronavirus response and other pertinent issues,” said White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:06 IST
He's back: Trump to re-up virus briefings amid lagging polls
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is set to once again take center stage in the government's coronavirus response after a White House debate over how best to deploy its greatest and most volatile asset — him — played out in public as his poll numbers falter. One week after a campaign shake-up, the plan is for Trump to again become a regular public presence at the podium starting Tuesday as confirmed coronavirus cases spike nationwide.

Trump advisers have stressed the urgency of the president adopting a more disciplined public agenda in an effort to turn around his lagging poll numbers against Democratic rival Joe Biden. "I think it's a great way to get information out to the public," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, saying he hopes to discuss progress on vaccines and therapeutics.

His once-daily turns behind the White House briefing room podium largely ended in late April after the president's off-the-cuff suggestion that injecting toxic disinfectants could help treat the coronavirus. In another sign of recalibration, Trump belatedly tweeted a photo of himself in a face mask Monday, calling it an act of patriotism, after months of resistance to being publicly seen in the coverings — deemed vital to slowing the spread of the virus — as a sign of weakness.

White House aides said the format, venue, and frequency of the president's forthcoming appearances haven't been finalized. And it wasn't clear whether he would field questions or share the stage with others, including Vice President Mike Pence and Drs Deborah Birx or Anthony Fauci. But it all pointed to an apparent course-reversal. Trump for months had heeded aides who pushed for him to all but ignore the virus and instead focus on the economy and more politically advantageous terrain.

Trump will use the briefings "to speak directly to the American people about the federal government's coronavirus response and other pertinent issues," said White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews. The return to briefings has been championed in the West Wing by senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, who advocated publicly last week that Trump should return to the podium to more clearly highlight steps toward economic recovery but also create a stage to display leadership by addressing Americans' concerns about COVID-19.

"His approval rating on the pandemic was higher when he was at the podium," Conway said Friday, in a tacit admission of what is largely unspoken aloud by Trump aides: that he is behind in both public and private surveys. "It was at 51 percent in March. And I think people want to hear from the president of the United States." "It doesn't have to be daily," she added. "It doesn't have to be for two hours. But in my view, it has to be." In addition to discussing medical developments, Trump also was expected to focus on his advocacy for schools to reopen for in-person education, following his threat to try to withhold federal funds from those that stick to remote education.

Other Trump aides have for months pushed the president to keep a lower profile on the virus response and instead champion the economic recovery and other issues with a clearer political upside. That camp, led by chief of staff Mark Meadows, has attempted to plot out something close to a traditional messaging strategy for Trump to contrast him with Biden on policy issues. In the last week, they've organized White House events highlighting Trump's efforts to support law enforcement, talk tough on China and roll back regulations, all while sharply criticizing Biden. And Trump himself has teased forthcoming moves on immigration and health care.

Meadows was among the most forceful White House aides in pushing Trump to end the once-daily coronavirus briefings more than two months ago after the president mused about injecting disinfectants as a cure for the virus. It sparked state medical warnings against the potentially deadly move. The daily briefings were scrapped soon after that misstatement, fulfilling the hope of aides who saw them dragging down the president's poll numbers, particularly with older voters.

But the president himself had not abandoned the idea of reviving them in some form, telling aides he missed the early evening window in which he would dominate cable television ratings. Tellingly, when he announced Monday that the news conferences could return, he did so with an eye toward its time slot. The view in Trump's circle is that the president needs an alternate means to reach voters with his trademark rallies largely on hold because of the coronavirus.

The president voiced frustration in recent days about his inability to hold a rally, blaming Democratic governors in battleground states for not waiving COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. "I want to get out there and do the rally as soon as we can," Trump said Saturday on a call with Michigan supporters.

"Between COVID and your governor's restrictions, it really makes it very difficult, but we'll be out there eventually. But in the meantime, we're doing it telephonically." But there are few states that don't have rising COVID-19 cases of stringent restrictions. Even in states where Republican governors may be willing to lift restrictions, campaign advisers worry about surging infection rates that could dissuade supporters from attending a rally.

A rally slated for New Hampshire, which has a low COVID-19 rate and a Republican governor, was scrapped in part because of fears of low attendance. Instead, the campaign and White House are attempting to create alternate methods of holding events that could drive media coverage. Trump has recently taken to delivering more politically themed speeches from the Rose Garden and, in a recent trip to Florida, held an unofficial event at U.S. Southern Command and a campaign event with Venezuelan and Cuban immigrants. More trips of that nature are planned in the coming weeks.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday. The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed ...

Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 crore from Flipkart for minority stake in group firm

Arvind Fashions AFL on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received Rs 260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands. Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions recently-for...

Rwanda to open COVID-19 testing soon for general public says Health Ministry

Rwanda Ministry of Health on Monday, July 20 has disclosed that voluntary testing services for COVID-19 will soon be accessible to the general public, according to a news report by The New Times.This was said in a press conference that brou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020