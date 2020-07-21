J'khand guv condoles death of Lalji Tandon

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of her Madhya Pradesh counterpart Lalji Tandon, saying he had dedicated his life to social welfare. In her condolence message, Murmu prayed for the departed soul and said his death has caused an irreparable loss to the country.

"As a popular political leader in Uttar Pradesh and an associate of former prime minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his contribution will remain unforgettable," she said. "May God give strength to his family members to bear the grief," she added.