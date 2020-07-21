Congress needs to introspect: CPI gen secy

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday said the Congress needs to do some serious introspection after the political crisis in Rajasthan. "It is for the Congress party to do some serious introspection in the case of Rajasthan. Why is it happening with them (Congress)? Why are some people leaving the party? Let Congress leaders explain to the country what is happening in their party," Raja told ANI.

He also criticised Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for calling Sachin Pilot "nikamma and nakara (useless)" saying, "There can be differences between leaders but they have to be expressed in a dignified way. But what we are witnessing is not a dignified debate-- They are all abuses. It is time for the Congress party to do some introspection." Chief Minister Gehlot had on Monday launched an unprecedented attack against Sachin Pilot. Addressing the media, the Rajasthan CM called former deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress state unit chief "nikamma and nakara (useless)."

Gehlot alleged that Pilot had backstabbed the party despite being respected for seven years as state unit chief. (ANI)