DMK protests surge in electricity bills in Tamil Nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin led a protest against the state government due to the rising electricity bills. Party leaders were seen carrying black flags during their protests. Speaking to ANI, senior party leader and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran said, "This is an irony in Tamil Nadu. When people have been asked to stay at home due to lockdown, the state government is charging five times more electricity bills to the public".

"When other states like Kerala and Maharashtra are offering relief, why is that the state government distributing bills with so much hikes? Give an incentive to the people of Tamil Nadu as many have lost their earnings due to lockdown," he added. Elaborating that how could electricity bills be increased on such as large scale when no one came for metre reading, due to lockdown, Dayanidhi Maran asked, "All we are asking is why is there a confusion? Why is the tariff so huge? When no one is coming for metre reading, it has been done on assumptions."

"Government must address the issue. People are upset, because of which this government will pay price," he further said. (ANI)