Tandon was a dedicated 'Lok Sevak': Maharashtra Governor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:00 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Lalji Tandon. Tandon, 85, died on Tuesday morning at a Lucknow hospital where he was admitted last month.

In his condolence message here, Koshyari eulogised Tandon, saying the latter discharged his duties with sincerity and commitment. Koshyari said the country has lost a dedicated Lok Sevak (peoples servant) in the demise of Tandon, a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister.

Tandon was also a former Lok Sabha MP. Was saddened to know about the demise of Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri Lalji Tandon. Had the good fortune of working with Shri Lalji Tandon closely for many years," said Koshyari.

"He was a dedicated organisation man and an outstanding parliamentarian. As Governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he discharged his constitutional duties with sincerity and commitment. "In his demise, we have lost a dedicated Lok Sevak, Koshyari said in the message.

