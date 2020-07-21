Left Menu
Hemant Soren, Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das condole death of Lalji Tandon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and said his demise is an "irreparable loss for everyone".

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and said his demise is an "irreparable loss for everyone". In his condolence message, Soren said that Tandon was a sensitive person and an able administrator.

The chief minister prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Murmu, the Union Tribal Affairs Minister, said that Tandons life had always been dedicated to the people.

"It is an irreparable loss for the BJP," he said. The state unit of the saffron party also condoled Tandon's death, saying the BJP has lost a dedicated "marg- darshak'(guide).

BJPs state unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed soul. The partys general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh said, Tandon's death was a tremendous loss for the BJP.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das also expressed deep shock and sorrow over the demise of the BJP veteran. Tandon died at a hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday morning. He had served as Bihar Governor for about a year between August 2018 and July 2019.

