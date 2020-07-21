Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jordan PM hints at support for one Israeli-Palestinian state

Jordan's prime minister says the kingdom would look “positively” on the creation of a binational state that guarantees equal rights to Israelis and Palestinians if Israel's proposed annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank closes the door on a two-state solution.

PTI | Amman | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:16 IST
Jordan PM hints at support for one Israeli-Palestinian state
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jordan's prime minister says the kingdom would look "positively" on the creation of a binational state that guarantees equal rights to Israelis and Palestinians if Israel's proposed annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank closes the door on a two-state solution. The international community and the Palestinian leadership remain committed to a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Israel rejects the idea of a binational state, fearing an eventual Palestinian majority would endanger its existence as a Jewish and democratic state.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex up to a third of the West Bank in line with President Donald Trump's Mideast plan would make it virtually impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state. Critics say that would force Israel to choose between being an apartheid state or granting equal rights to all. "You close the door to the two-state solution, I could very well look at this positively, if we're clearly opening the door to a one-state democratic solution," Jordan's Prime Minister Omar Razzaz told the UK's Guardian newspaper in an interview published Tuesday.

"But nobody in Israel is talking about that, and so we cannot just sugar-coat what they're doing. Who's talking about the one-state solution in Israel? They're talking about apartheid in every single sense," he added. "I challenge anybody from Israel to say yes, let's end the two-state solution, it's not viable," he said. "But let's work together on a one-state democratic solution. That, I think, we will look at very favorably. But closing one and wishful thinking about the other is just self-deception." Jordan, a close Western ally and one of just two Arab states to have made peace with Israel, is strongly opposed to annexation. Along with most Arab and Western countries, it supports Palestinian demands for a state in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

Earlier this month, a prominent Jewish American commentator came out in favor of a binational state, sending shock waves through the Jewish establishment and Washington foreign policy circles. Peter Beinart, a journalism professor at City University of New York and contributor to The Atlantic, argued that the two-state solution was no longer possible and endorsed the idea of a single democratic state between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River with equal rights for Jews and Palestinians.

Support for a democratic, bi-national state is still largely confined to a small group of intellectuals on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. No major party or faction in Israel or the Palestinian territories endorses it. While the two-state solution is still widely seen as the only way of resolving the conflict, the two sides remain deeply divided about the core issues and have not held substantive talks in more than a decade.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI ethics officer Jain finds board employee Mayank Parikh conflicted

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain on Tuesday found Board employee Mayank Parikh guilty of conflict of interest and asked him to choose between his role in the BCCI and his association with six cricket clubs in Mumbai. The erstwhile Committee of ...

Kerala reports 720 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Tuesday reported 720 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 13,994, said. 720 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1...

Punjab's first plasma bank opens at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital

Punjab Tuesday got its first plasma bank at Patialas Rajindra Hospital where those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus can donate their blood plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients. States Medical Education and Research Minister ...

Assam flood: 37 of 57 animals rescued have been treated and released, says Kaziranga National Park official

Of the 57 animals of the Kaziranga National Park, that were rescued from the Assam floods, 37 animals have been treated and released, according to Dr Rathin Barman, the Joint Director, Rescue Centre, Kaziranga National Park. The frequency o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020