Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump orders voting districts to exclude people in U.S. illegally

While the U.S. Supreme Court has left the door open for citizen-based voting maps for state legislatures, experts see it as a long-shot at the federal level, because the U.S. Constitution explicitly says that congressional districts must be based on "the whole number of persons" in each district. In the memo, Trump said the word "persons" "has never been understood to include ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:27 IST
Trump orders voting districts to exclude people in U.S. illegally
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are redrawn in the next round of redistricting. U.S. Census experts and lawyers say the action is legally dubious. In theory, it would benefit Trump's Republican Party by eliminating the largely non-white population of migrants in the U.S. illegally, creating voting districts that skew more Caucasian.

"Including these illegal aliens in the population of the State for the purpose of apportionment could result in the allocation of two or three more congressional seats than would otherwise be allocated," the memo said. Responses from Democrats and immigration advocates were swift and condemnatory.

Dale Ho, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, vowed litigation. "We'll see (Trump) in court, and win," he said in a statement.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, derided what he viewed as an "unconstitutional order that has no purpose other than to silence and disempower Latino voices and communities of color." Proponents of citizens-only voting districts argue each vote should carry the same weight. If one district has far fewer eligible voters than another, they say, each vote there has more influence on election outcomes.

But the move carries major legal questions. While the U.S. Supreme Court has left the door open for citizen-based voting maps for state legislatures, experts see it as a long-shot at the federal level, because the U.S. Constitution explicitly says that congressional districts must be based on "the whole number of persons" in each district.

In the memo, Trump said the word "persons" "has never been understood to include ... every individual physically present within a state's boundaries." Census experts say that is wrong: multiple federal laws have reinforced that apportionment must include everyone, and U.S. Supreme Court precedent has endorsed that view, said Joshua Geltzer, a constitutional law expert and professor at Georgetown Law.

"All of this makes Trump's position outrageous," Geltzer said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Benettons reappoint veteran as chairman of family holding firm

Italys Benetton family reappointed trusted advisor Gianni Mion as chairman of its holding company Edizione for a three-year term on Tuesday and said it would seek to appoint a chief executive to map out a new strategy for the group. The mov...

Dodgers top prospect Lux optioned

Top prospect Gavin Lux was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season opener on Thursday. Lux is ranked as a top-five prospect in baseball by multiple major outlets and was the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of ...

California coronavirus cases top 400,000, soon to over take New York as worst-hit state

California on Tuesday became the second U.S. state after New York to report more than 400,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters tally of county data.The most populous U.S. state has totaled 400,166 COVID-19 cases, putting it on the ver...

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020