U.S. seeking arrest of Venezuela chief justice, offers reward for info

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the chief justice of Venezuela's supreme court through the U.S. State Department's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program. Washington also imposed sanctions on Moreno, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, barring him and his wife from traveling to the United States over accusations of his involvement in significant corruption.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 02:14 IST
Image Credit: Freepik

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the chief justice of Venezuela's supreme court through the U.S. State Department's Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program.

Washington also imposed sanctions on Moreno, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, barring him and his wife from traveling to the United States over accusations of his involvement in significant corruption. The United States and dozens of other countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president, regarding Maduro's 2018 re-election as a sham. But Maduro has remained in power, backed by the country's military and by Russia, China, and Cuba.

The United States charged Moreno in March with money laundering under a round of indictments by the U.S. government against Maduro and more than a dozen other top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narco-terrorism" in an escalation of the Trump administration's campaign aimed at ousting the socialist leader. Pompeo on Tuesday said that in his position, Moreno "has personally received money or property bribes to influence the outcome of civil and criminal cases in Venezuela."

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The United States previously blacklisted Moreno and seven other members of Venezuela's Supreme Court in 2017 as punishment for annulling the opposition-led Congress earlier that year, freezing his U.S. assets and generally prohibiting Americans from doing business with him.

