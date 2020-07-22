45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Naidu urges them to uphold rules

45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Naidu urges them to uphold rulesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:10 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as lawmakers
The new members, including 36 first timers, took the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha chamber while following physical distancing norms. The chairman said the new MPs will be nominated in committees soon.
