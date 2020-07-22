Left Menu
Development News Edition

Too little, too late? Trump embraces masks in an about-face

Maybe I'll change my mind." By Tuesday, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across much of the nation, Trump finally came around, saying, “I'm getting used to the mask.” “I will use it gladly, no problem with it," he said, urging those watching to follow his lead.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:33 IST
Too little, too late? Trump embraces masks in an about-face
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump came prepared. As he took the podium Tuesday to give a briefing room update on the coronavirus for the first time in months, the president was asked an obvious question: If wearing a mask is "patriotic," as he tweeted this week, why didn't he wear one more frequently? "Well, I do actually do it when I need it. I mean, I carry the mask," Trump responded.

He reached into his suit jacket pocket and produced his for the cameras: navy blue, with a presidential seal. "I have no problem with the masks. I view it this way: Anything that potentially can help, and that certainly can potentially help, is a good thing. I have no problem. I carry it, I wear it ... and I'll continue," he added.

The comments were a dramatic about-face for a president who, for months, resisted wearing a face-covering in public and complained privately he thought it would make him look weak and would focus attention on the public health crisis rather than the economic recovery. Even as top public health officials, who initially had advised the public not to wear masks, became convinced that face coverings could effectively halt the spread of the virus and begged the public to embrace them, Trump resisted. He mocked Democratic rival Joe Biden for wearing one, asked reporters to remove them, and entertained the idea that people might be wearing them to spite him.

"I just don't want to wear one myself," he said in April. "I don't know, somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk the great Resolute Desk I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know. Somehow, I don't see it for myself. I just don't. Maybe I'll change my mind." By Tuesday, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across much of the nation, Trump finally came around, saying, "I'm getting used to the mask." "I will use it gladly, no problem with it," he said, urging those watching to follow his lead. "When you can, use the mask. If you're close to each other, if you're in a group, I would put it on," he said.

But that pronouncement was too little, too late for some public health officials, who have blamed the mixed messaging and Trump's personal actions for politicizing mask-wearing and fueling a partisan social divide. "I think it would have been the enormous impact if he had done it from Day One," said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University. He worried that Trump's words would have only a marginal impact in moving Americans who aren't consistently wearing masks in public to do so.

If, from the beginning, "you had consistent messages at the federal, state and local level, if everyone had been on the same page all along on the importance of masks, we'd be in a different situation," Gostin said. And Trump still declined to wear a mask at the briefing noting that he and the reporters who cover him are frequently tested. And he was seen without one Monday evening at the Trump hotel in Washington, where he attended a fundraiser and ate dinner.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, an occasional informal Trump adviser, had urged the president to wear a mask to the briefing, saying during an appearance on "Fox and Friends" Tuesday, "That's what's going to convince people that he's serious about this." Trump tweeted a photo of himself in a face mask Monday, calling it an act of patriotism. He wore one for the first time in public earlier this month during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Maoists set ablaze 2 vehicles used in road construction work in Telangana

Maoists set fire to machinery engaged for construction of road in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on WednesdayA group of ultras from bordering Chhattisgarh set on fire a dozer and a road roller at Tippapuram village...

Media bodies demand judicial probe into attack on Ghaziabad journalist

Media bodies on Wednesday condemned the attack on Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment and demanded a judicial probe into it as well as other incidents of assault on scribes in Uttar Prades...

Delhi govt plans more monthly sero-surveys, next to be done in August

A fresh sero-survey will be conducted in the national capital from August 1-5 and such exercises will be conducted every month to formulate better policies for tackling COVID-19, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. The decisio...

45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Naidu urges them to uphold rules

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as lawmakers and not fall prey to disruptions. &#160; The 45 members...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020