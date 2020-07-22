Left Menu
Zimbabwean journalist, opposition figure appear in court

Chin'ono endorsed the planned protests and “incited” people to rise against the government with tweets such as “Zimbabwe will never be free from looters through elections it is just a waste of time,” police allege. President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired health minister Obadiah Moyo early this month after Chin'ono and other journalists exposed allegedly corrupt contracts for COVID-19 protective gear and drugs.

22-07-2020
A Zimbabwean journalist known for exposing alleged government corruption and now accused of plotting against the government is appearing in court on Wednesday. Hopewell Chin'ono is appearing alongside Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politician he is accused of conspiring with to mobilize anti-government protests planned for July 31.

Both men have been charged with "incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry." Police returned to Chin'ono's home on Tuesday "to recover a camera which they alleged was used by the journalist to take photos and screenshots which he allegedly posted on Twitter," said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing him. It's the latest in a string of arrests of journalists, lawyers, nurses, doctors, teachers, and political activists in the southern African country, where political tensions have been rising for months as the economy collapses amid increasing allegations of human rights abuses.

The police and government officials have defended the arrests, saying no one is above the law. Chin'ono endorsed the planned protests and "incited" people to rise against the government with tweets such as "Zimbabwe will never be free from looters through elections it is just a waste of time," police allege.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired health minister Obadiah Moyo early this month after Chin'ono and other journalists exposed allegedly corrupt contracts for COVID-19 protective gear and drugs. The minister was arrested. In June, Chin'ono said he feared for his life after ruling ZANU-PF party spokesman Patrick Chinamasa accused the journalist of seeking to embarrass Mnangagwa by linking the president's family to alleged corrupt COVID-19 related contracts.

The arrest of Chin'ono, a Harvard University Nieman Fellow, has drawn sharp criticism in Zimbabwe and abroad. Foster Dongozi, the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general, said he is being "victimized for exposing corruption in government."

