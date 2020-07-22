Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hold MP bypolls through ballots in view of COVID: Nath to EC

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission (ECI) demanding holding of upcoming assembly bypolls in the state through ballot papers instead of EVMs in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:39 IST
Hold MP bypolls through ballots in view of COVID: Nath to EC

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission (ECI) demanding holding of upcoming assembly bypolls in the state through ballot papers instead of EVMs in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Byelections are due in 26 constituencies which have fallen vacant following resignations of 24 MLAs of the Congress, and death of two legislators earlier.

The EC is yet to announce the polling schedule. "Kamal Nath on Wednesday wrote a letter to chief election commissioner suggesting that upcoming bypolls be held using ballots, as possibility of spread of infection through EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) cannot be ruled out," said Congress leader J P Dhanopia, who is in-charge of the party's poll-related affairs.

Earlier, the EC had invited suggestions from political parties about electioneering amidst the COVID-19 crisis. On an average, 1,000 voters cast their votes at every booth. Voters will have to repeatedly press buttons on EVMs.

Citizens and voters can be protected from the infection if the bypolls will be held through ballots, Nath stated. This is the second time that the state Congress has raised this demand in recent past.

The opposition party had submitted a memorandum to the election commission demanding conduct of bypolls using ballot papers last month. The number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Madhya Pradesh stood at 24,095 and 756, respectively, as on July 21.

In March, 22 Congress MLAs, mostly loyalists of former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned, reducing the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority. Following Nath's resignation on March 20, the BJP returned to power with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister for the fourth term. Two more MLAs of the Congress resigned in recent past.

With the exodus of 24 MLAs, the Congress is left with 90 MLAs in the MP assembly, whose existing strength is 204. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs. Among others, four are Independents while two belonged to the BSP and another to the SP.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. EPA proposing first-ever airplane emissions standards

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Wednesday announced it was proposing the first U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft. In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO agreed on global airplane emissions...

Recent clashes initiated by PLA latest examples of 'unacceptable behaviour' of CCP: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the recent clashes initiated by the Chinese military against India in eastern Ladakh are the latest examples of the unacceptable behaviour of ruling Chinese Communist Party. He also praise...

Ukraine's leader reveals details of talks with hostage-taker

An armed man who took more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraines western city of Lutsk on Tuesday fulfilled the agreement he had reached with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and released them shortly after Zelenskiy urged U...

Air India reduces monthly allowances of employees by up to 50%

Air India has reduced monthly allowances of its employees who have a monthly gross salary of more than Rs 25,000 by up to 50 per cent, according to an internal order of the company. The order, dated July 22, said basic salary and allowances...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020