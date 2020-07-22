Left Menu
Trump to expand 'Operation Legend' crime initiative to Albuquerque - official

The program involves deploying federal law enforcement agents to U.S. cities to assist local police in combating what the Justice Department has described as a "surge" of violent crime. Trump is scheduled to make remarks about the program at 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:18 IST
Trump to expand 'Operation Legend' crime initiative to Albuquerque - official
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's administration will announce on Wednesday an expansion of its "Operation Legend" program to include Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a further effort by federal officials to tackle violence, an administration official said. The program involves deploying federal law enforcement agents to U.S. cities to assist local police in combating what the Justice Department has described as a "surge" of violent crime.

Trump is scheduled to make remarks about the program at 3:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) on Wednesday. The Republican president has sharply criticized Democratic leaders for presiding over cities and states that are experiencing crime waves, using the issue as part of a "law and order" push he hopes will resonate with his political base ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump has emphasized a robust policing and military approach to the protests across the United States about racial inequality after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis police custody. The White House has sought to focus on city crime even as Trump's approval numbers plummet in response to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Operation Legend" program involves federal agents form the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies, partnering with local law enforcement. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said federal intervention was not required to help with violence in New York City, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also urged Trump not to send unidentified federal agents to her city.

A Justice Department official said the initiative is not related to the use of federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security to quell unrest in Portland, Oregon. "Operation Legend" is named for LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed while he slept early June 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Department of Justice's website.

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

