Left Menu
Development News Edition

Party of Ivory Coast ex-President Gbagbo ask him to run in Oct polls

Amon-Tanoh resigned in March as foreign minister after Ouattara announced that Gon Coulibaly would be the RHDP's candidate. Amon-Tanoh had been widely seen as angling to be the candidate. "We have built bridges, but we have forgotten to construct bridges between men," he said in a speech announcing his candidacy, an implicit rebuke to Ouattara's record on reconciling Ivorians after the civil war.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 02:05 IST
Party of Ivory Coast ex-President Gbagbo ask him to run in Oct polls

The party of Ivory Coast’s former president Laurent Gbagbo, who was acquitted of war crimes by the International Criminal Court last year, on Wednesday called for him to run for president in the October elections.

It was not yet clear if Gbagbo, who resides in Belgium, will accept the FPI party's recommendation and return to Ivory Coast. But a candidacy of Gbagbo, who refused to step down from office after a disputed 2010 election, sparking a civil war that killed about 3,000 people, would be a twist in a tense build-up to polls that many fear could spark more violence.

The Oct. 31 election is seen as a key test of Ivory Coast's stability and its ability to shake off a turbulent past. But an old guard of politicians remains in the race in the world's top cocoa producer. Octogenarian former President Henri Konan Bedie last month said he will be running.

Current President Alassane Ouattara, who had said he would run in October if Bedie and Gbagbo did, announced in March that he would not seek re-election. His opponents say running again would violate constitutional limits. Still, his RHDP party said Monday that it had asked Ouattara to stand again after his hand-picked successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died suddenly, leaving the ruling RHDP party scrambling to choose a replacement.

Marcel Amon-Tanoh, a longtime ally of Ouattara and until recently his foreign minister, declared on Wednesday he would run in the elections, breaking with the ruling party. Amon-Tanoh resigned in March as foreign minister after Ouattara announced that Gon Coulibaly would be the RHDP's candidate. Amon-Tanoh had been widely seen as angling to be the candidate.

"We have built bridges, but we have forgotten to construct bridges between men," he said in a speech announcing his candidacy, an implicit rebuke to Ouattara's record on reconciling Ivorians after the civil war. Sources close to Amon-Tanoh said he would create his own political party in the coming days.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Spain will fulfill labour reform plan, not lower pensions after EU deal, minister says

The Spanish government will fulfill its commitment to change the countrys labour laws and will not lower public pensions after approval of the EU recovery fund earlier this week, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Wednesday.Diazs comments...

Arizona sees ray of hope in virus battle but cases rise in 44 U.S. states

Arizona, which had the highest rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the United States two weeks ago, is seeing a reduction in infections but it is only one of six states where case numbers are decreasing. Coronavirus hospital...

Tesla extends profit run for fourth straight quarter, shares rise

Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit despite the ongoing global pandemic, sending its stock up 6 in after-hours trading and clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmakers inclusion in the SP 500 index. Tesla sa...

U.S. gives China 72 hours to shut Houston consulate as spying charges mount

The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the worlds two biggest economies. The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday the Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020