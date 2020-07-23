Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sense of despair among Cong workers over treatment meted out to Pilot, Scindia: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday said there is a sense of despair among party workers over the treatment meted out to young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, and also urged the leadership to promote mass leaders in every state in the war against the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:56 IST
Sense of despair among Cong workers over treatment meted out to Pilot, Scindia: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday said there is a sense of despair among party workers over the treatment meted out to young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, and also urged the leadership to promote mass leaders in every state in the war against the BJP. Taking on the old guard, he asked the Congress leadership to give other responsibilities to those who have been occupying high positions for 35 years and have never contested elections.

Bishnoi, who is son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, triggered speculation when he posted a picture of himself with Scindia and Pilot on Twitter. "Many congratulations @JM_Scindia. A well deserved one," he said along with the picture, on a day when Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member of the BJP.

He also congratulated former Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who also took oath as a Shiv Sena member of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. "Sincere congratulations @priyankac19 on your hard-earned success. Best wishes for a bright future." While Scindia has quit the party, Pilot has raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and is on the verge of quitting, even though he has claimed that he is not joining the BJP. "Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot are very good friends and their leaving the party is hurting the Congress a lot. The treatment meted out to them by the party, there is a sense of despair among the party workers. I am a Congressman by birth and will never quit it," Bishnoi said in a video posted on Twitter.

He asked the BJP not to spread rumours about him as he was still the same person. "I want to tell the high command to bring mass leaders forward as they are the people who can give a fight to the BJP. Those people who have been occupying high posts for 30-35 years, who never fought elections, they should be given other responsibilities as we are headed towards a big war," he said, while taking a swipe at the old guard within the Congress.

His remarks brought to the fore the rift between the old and the young within the Congress. Bishnoi has been disgruntled for some time now. He earlier formed his own Haryana Janhit Party and was a part of the NDA, but later quit them and is now in the Congress. He has been a two-time MP from Hisar and Bhiwani and is currently an MLA representing Adampur constituency in Haryana.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ABBA to release five new songs, to go on tour in 2021

Iconic pop band ABBA will release five brand new tracks next year followed by a holographic tour. The group, formed in Sweden in 1972, have sold over 400 million albums in their career with includes all-time hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing ...

Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi

The northeast has the potential to become Indias growth engine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, noting that peace is now being established in the entire region. He made these remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of...

Hong Kong reports daily record of 118 coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 111 locally transmitted cases, adding to a deluge of new infections that have hit the global financial hub in the past two weeks.Hong Kong extended strict s...

J-K: One killed, four missing after car plunges into Kagote Nulla in Udhampur

One person was killed and four others of a family went missing after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Kagote Nulla near Udhampurs Ramnagar on Tuesday. According to Sub Divisional Police Officer of the Ramnagar Police S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020