Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli president lashes out at government, talk of election

“It's time to make a decision: either pass a budget, have a stable government and a functioning coalition or go to elections,” he said. The issue will come to a fore in the coming weeks, when the government is required by law to pass a state budget or else elections are called, Currently, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Blue and White chief, are divided.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:31 IST
Israeli president lashes out at government, talk of election

Israel's largely ceremonial president lashed out Thursday at squabbling members of Benjamin Netanyahu's so-called unity government, beseeching them to quit bickering during a time of national emergency and stop floating the prospect of yet another “terrible” election campaign. Reuven Rivlin's tweet comes amid a wave of angry protests against Netanyahu for his perceived mismanagement of the country's deepening public health and economic crisis. After initially bringing the coronavirus under control, Israel is now suffering a peak of some 2,000 new cases a day while unemployment has soared above 20 per cent.

The government, established in May after three costly, divisive and ultimately inconclusive elections, was formed with the specific goal of countering the crisis. Yet, it has been mostly characterized by internal fighting, contradictory policies and questionable legislation in the Knesset, or parliament — all under the shadow of Netanyahu's own corruption trial.

“I look on the developments in the Knesset with deep concern as they shake the already fragile relations between coalition partners. As a citizen and on behalf of us all, I say: get a grip!” Rivlin wrote. “Stop the talk of early elections, of that terrible option at this time, and save yourselves from it. The State of Israel is not a rag doll you drag around as you squabble. The people need you all to be focused, clear and finding solutions to this crisis.” Rivlin appeal came a day after parliament passed a controversial bill to grant the government sweeping authority to bypass the legislature in enacting measures to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Netanyahu's main partner, the centrist Blue and White party, also broke ranks with coalition discipline to pass a pro-gay rights bill that outraged the ultra-Orthodox members of the government.

Coalition whip Miki Zohar, a close Netanyahu proxy, warned that the government could not survive much longer like this. “It's time to make a decision: either pass a budget, have a stable government and a functioning coalition or go to elections,” he said.

The issue will come to a fore in the coming weeks, when the government is required by law to pass a state budget or else elections are called, Currently, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Blue and White chief, are divided. Media reports have speculated that Netanyahu is angling for a conflict that will trigger a November election to try and preempt what could be a ruling against his fitness to serve ahead of the resumption of the evidentiary stage of his trial in January.

During that phase, he will be required to sit in court three times a week. Netanyahu has come under growing criticism for holding office while on trial for corruption, pushing for seemingly anti-democratic measures under the guise of combating the virus and generally fumbling the exit strategy of the virus.

The latest snafu was the appointment of a long-promised coronavirus czar to to centralise the government response. The anointed candidate dropped out late Wednesday over the delay and differences over what kind of powers he would be granted.

Public discontent has triggered thousands of Israelis to participate in some of the largest demonstrations in nearly a decade against the long-time prime minister. Still, polls suggest that Netanyahu's Likud maintains a sizable lead over any other challenger and it will be difficult to topple him in elections.

Netanyahu is on trial for a series of cases in which he allegedly received lavish gifts from billionaire friends and traded regulatory favours with media moguls for more favourable coverage of himself and his family. The prime minister has denied any wrongdoing — accusing the media and law enforcement of a witch hunt to oust him from office — and has refused to step down.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Deol remembers late actor Mehmood Ali on his death anniversary

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Thursday remembered late Bollywood actor and his close friend Mehmood Ali on his death anniversary. The Sholay actor dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with the departed comic actor and remembered ...

Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems, a city-based startup, on Thursday launched Box 360, a chemical-free ultraviolet solution to contain coronavirus spread through the surface. Box360 is a metallic box containing an u...

ED summons Rajasthan businessman Sharma in Yes Bank money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned Rajasthan-based businessman Raman Kant Sharma in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank case, officials said on Thursday. Sharma is already being investigated by the central pr...

India's financial sector headed for consolidation, says Uday Kotak

Asserting that capital is going to be critical amid the COVID-19 crisis, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak on Thursday said Indian financial sector is heading for consolidation because of the asset risk that it carries. Speak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020