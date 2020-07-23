Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have received Rahul Gandhi's assurance: Manjhi on coordination in Grand Alliance

Speculations have been rife that he was in touch with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), seeking a return to the NDA. Manjhi also said that his demand for a coordination committee was being misconstrued as a tactic for ensuring a greater share of seats for the HAM and remarked "we are in a very good position and poised to perform well in the polls.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:33 IST
Have received Rahul Gandhi's assurance: Manjhi on coordination in Grand Alliance

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday claimed to have received an assurance from Rahul Gandhi that his concerns about need for better "coordination" in the Grand Alliance will be squarely addressed. The veteran leader also said that Gandhi's assurance was the reason why he has not jumped the ship despite repeated rebuffs from the RJD, which helms the five-party coalition.

Manjhi, the founding president of the HAM, has been demanding establishment of a "coordination committee" of representatives of all coalition partners, drawing ridicule from the RJD which said that the former CM was venting his frustration over Tejashwi Yadav, four decades his junior, occupying the centre stage. "I am aware that many people must be wondering what kind of a man Jitan Ram Manjhi is that he keeps setting deadlines for the formation of a coordination committee, despite nobody taking note of his ultimatums.

"I strongly believe that if we put up a strong fight in Bihar against the NDA, it will be in the interests of the state. The RJD's stance is that of 'duragraha' (obstinacy). Still, I would not regret if good sense prevails on them in time," the HAM president told reporters here. Manjhi, however, made it clear that he has had no discussions in the matter with the RJD, the party founded and headed by Lalu Prasad, at whose beckoning he had quit the NDA and joined the Grand Alliance and who had also played an instrumental role in getting the HAM president's son a berth in the legislative council, despite the fledgling party having a negligible presence in the Assembly.

"I have been in touch with the Congress. I have spoken to Rahul Gandhi and he has asked me to wait for some time. I understand the AICC in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil has been entrusted with setting things right in the state," said the HAM chief. Speculations have been rife that he was in touch with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), seeking a return to the NDA.

Manjhi also said that his demand for a coordination committee was being misconstrued as a tactic for ensuring a greater share of seats for the HAM and remarked "we are in a very good position and poised to perform well in the polls. But right now we are not thinking in terms of whether we are going to contest 50 seats or just five". In 2015, when Manjhi floated his party just ahead of the state polls and fought as an NDA ally, the HAM performed dismally with only its founder managing to win one seat, having contested two out of 243 Assembly seats.

Manjhi, who had recently said that the HAM, too, was in favour of timely assembly polls -- due in a few months -- appeared to have changed the tack when he expressed apprehensions that COVID-19 cases may spike further by November. He was also in agreement with the Congress-RJD combine which has demanded that if polls were held on time, "conventional" modes of campaign -- rallies and door-to-door meetings -- must be allowed since digital electioneering robbed parties with less resources of a level playing field.

"The WHO has said that by February-March next year, India may start witnessing lakhs of fresh cases every day, up from more than 40,000 per day at present. So, despite measures like the current lockdown in Bihar, we may be heading for worse times. To hold polls in such times is a very tough task. It is to be seen whether the EC bites the bullet," Manjhi added..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 23

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Archer, Anderson, Wood return to England squad for series decider

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned to the 14-member England squad alongside James Anderson and Mark Wood for the series-deciding third and final Test against the West Indies starting at the Old Trafford here on Friday. The 25-year-old Ar...

COVID-19: Assam to release 376 prisoners to decongest jails

The Assam government will release 376 prisoners in the next few days to decongest jails across the state after 535 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. Of the 376 prisoners to be released, 111 are presently lo...

Ramaphosa to brief nation on strategy to manage spread of COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight brief the nation on developments in South Africas risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus.The Presidents address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020