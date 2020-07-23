Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cover harvests not protests: Belarus leader threatens to expel foreign journalists

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday threatened to expel foreign journalists whom he accused of inciting protests against him ahead of an August election, urging them to focus on the harvest instead. The 65-year-old former Soviet collective farm boss faces the biggest challenge in years to his iron-fisted rule of the eastern European country, as anger swells over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and human rights.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:47 IST
Cover harvests not protests: Belarus leader threatens to expel foreign journalists
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday threatened to expel foreign journalists whom he accused of inciting protests against him ahead of an August election, urging them to focus on the harvest instead.

The 65-year-old former Soviet collective farm boss faces the biggest challenge in years to his iron-fisted rule of the eastern European country, as anger swells over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and human rights. Two of his main election rivals have been jailed and another disqualified from standing against him at the Aug. 9 election, prompting the opposition to rally around the wife of one of the candidates standing in her husband's place.

"They are calling for riots. Why do you tolerate this?" Lukashenko said at a government meeting, accusing the media of organising the protests and hurling "insult after insult". "There is no need to wait for any end of the electoral campaign. Expel from here if they do not comply with our laws and call people to the Maidans."

Lukashenko has accused the opposition protesters of trying to overthrow him in the same way as the Russian-backed President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich was toppled by the Maidan street protests in 2014. He urged journalists to focus their coverage elsewhere.

"Let them go into the field where there is really a battle going on today, a struggle for the harvest," he said. They should "take a picture of a combine harvester. Tell us about these ordinary people - hard workers who feed the country. They'll all run to the shops tomorrow, these hacks, to buy a piece of bread for themselves, relatives, friends, children."

Hundreds of people were detained by police last week after the central election commission refused to register some opposition candidates, all but ensuring victory for Lukashenko, in power for 26 years. Human rights activists say more than 1,100 people, including journalists, have been detained in a widening crackdown since the start of the election campaign.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king, 84, has successful surgery - state news agency

Saudi Arabias 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, after he was admitted to hospital this week.The king, who has ruled the worl...

Spain's coronavirus cases jump 2,615 amid surge in new clusters

Spains number of coronavirus cases jumped by 2,615 on Thursday, as the country struggles to contain a rash of fresh clusters of infections that have sprung up since the country lifted a strict lockdown a month ago.Health ministry data showe...

SC collegium recommends appointment of permanent judges at Kerala, Bombay and Jharkhand HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommened appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in high courts of Kerala, Jharkhand and Bombay. While four additional judges were proposed to be appointed to Bombay High Court, four were re...

Sumatran tiger cub learns to hunt from mother at Poland zoo

A 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub is getting to know the world and learning to hunt from her mother at a zoo in southwestern Poland, the first such cub born there in 20 years. The as-yet-unnamed female cub was born May 23 as her mother Nuris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020