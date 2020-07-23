Newly appointed Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar takes charge

Newly appointed Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar on Thursday took charge at the party office here and said he would work to further strengthen the party in the state. Fifty-eight-year-old Dhankar, a former MLA from Badli, was minister for agriculture and farmers' welfare in the previous Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet, was on Sunday appointed as the president of the state unit replacing Subhash Barala, who had already completed his term. Speaking at a function here organised in connection with Dhankar assuming the charge, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his appointment will help to further strengthen the BJP in the state.

He also said that unlike many other parties where key positions are only held by political dynasts, in BJP even ordinary workers on the basis of their hard work and talent can rise through the ranks to occupy top positions. Dhankar has held several key positions in the party at the national and state level. He has served as national secretary of the party as well as the joint in-charge of looking after the party's Himachal Pradesh affairs. He had also been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Meanwhile, a man hailing from a village in Rohtak district allegedly tried to commit suicide near the venue of the function by cutting himself with a sharp object. Police rushed him to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, an officer said, adding that the matter was being investigated. PTI SUN VSD RHL.