Trump says Florida convention event canceled after coronavirus spike
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party's nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. "The timing for this event is not right," Trump said in a White House press briefing.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2020 03:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 03:17 IST
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer be holding a large gathering in Florida in August to accept the Republican Party's nomination, after a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.
"The timing for this event is not right," Trump said in a White House press briefing. "It's just not right with what's happened recently, the flare up in Florida. To have a big convention it's not the right time."
The event, initially slated to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, had been moved to Jacksonville, Florida, after North Carolina's governor refused to guarantee Trump could hold a large event in the state.
