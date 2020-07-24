Left Menu
Rajasthan Governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to "pressures from the top", said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:30 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to "pressures from the top", said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday. "After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation... We believe that because of pressures from the top, Governor is not giving directions to call the session. We are unhappy with this," Gehlot said at a press conference here.

"We want to go to the floor. Opposition parties were also demanding this. I have talked to him over the phone today and requested him again. We want to convene Assembly session from Monday. We have a clear majority and we have no problem. But despite this they are worried," he said. Congress MLAs have been staying at the hotel for nearly two weeks after the state plunged into a political crisis as the differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Later, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law after the chief whip's application for their disqualification. MLAs were earlier asked to present before Assembly Speaker on July 17, but the same was deferred in view of the hearing before the High Court.

Pilot and 18 MLAs have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the disqualification notices issued against them. Rajasthan High Court had asked Speaker CP Joshi to defer the proceedings pending before him on the disqualification notices issued to Pilot and 18 MLAs of his faction and put off the verdict on the matter till July 24. (ANI)

