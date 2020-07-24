Left Menu
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi recall 'bold leadership, achievements and contributions' of PV Narasimha Rao

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the "bold leadership, achievements and contributions" of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in shaping modern India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:25 IST
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the "bold leadership, achievements and contributions" of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in shaping modern India. Sonia Gandhi, in a message, said that the birth centenary of Narasimha Rao is an occasion to recall and pay tribute to a most scholarly and erudite personality.

"After a long career in state and national politics, he became Prime Minister of India at a time of grave economic crisis. Through his bold leadership, our country was able to overcome many challenges successfully. The Union Budget of July 24, 1991, paved the way for the economic transformation of our country," she said. Sonia Gandhi said that Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social, and foreign policy achievements and added that he was a dedicated Congressman.

"I congratulate the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for having organised these year-long celebrations. PV Narasimha Rao was a very respected national and international figure. The Congress Party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions," she added. Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the Telangana PCC on organising a year-long celebration to commemorate the birth centenary of Rao.

"On this occasion, we celebrate the legacy of a man whose contribution continues to shape modern India. From joining the Congress party in his teenage years to becoming the Prime Minister of the largest democracy, his remarkable political journey reflected his grit and determination," he said. "July 24 marks the twenty-ninth anniversary of the 1991 budget. On this day, India embarked on a bold new path of economic transformation. Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in ushering in the era of liberalisation," he added.

Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that this event will revive interest among our youth to learn about India's growth story and the remarkable individuals who made it possible. Telangana PCC has made elaborate arrangements to hold the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from July 24.

Rao had started his career in politics as an ordinary worker of Congress party. He was elected as MLA and stayed on the post for 20 years from 1957 to 1977. He also served as a Cabinet Minister from 1962 to 1970 and handled various portfolios, after which he became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1971. Rao entered the national politics after he was elected as MP in 1972. He also handled several key portfolios including Home, Defence and Foreign Affairs in the cabinets of both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He later became Prime Minister in 1991. (ANI)

