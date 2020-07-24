Left Menu
Sanjivani cooperative society scam: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat alleges 'political conspiracy'

There is a political conspiracy, said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday after a Rajasthan court's order to investigate him and his associates in alleged 'Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society' scam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:06 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

There is a political conspiracy, said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday after a Rajasthan court's order to investigate him and his associates in alleged 'Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society' scam. "There is a political conspiracy. It will become clear in the coming days that how, when and who is behind it," Shekhawat said on the Rajasthan court's order to investigate against him and his associates in alleged 'Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society' scam.

A Jaipur court has directed Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the role of Shekhawat in connection with the alleged Rs 884 crore scam. The court was hearing a petition, filed by Barmer district residents Ladu Singh and Guman Singh, claiming they invested Rs 54 lakh and Rs 14 lakh respectively due to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat which were never returned and they were cheated.

Earlier, Rajasthan police served a notice to Shekhawat for the probe in connection with FIR in the matter related to an alleged plot to topple the Rajasthan state government, registered by the Special Operations Group (SOG). The Union Minister attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his remark that if people of the state come to encircle Raj Bhavan then it would not be our responsibility.

"This statement does not suit those who used to talk about democracy. Opposition Leader in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Singh has said that we don't believe on Rajasthan Police and CRPF should be deployed for the security of Raj Bhavan," he said. Gehlot reportedly made the remark when he said that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to "pressures from the top".

Speaking on the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Union Minister said: "Sometimes the Chief Minister talks about sending the audio to the US for investigation as he does not believe CBI. This is their internal matter." Taking to Twitter, the Central Minister attacked Gehlot and said Rajasthan is watching his politics of "deceit" and "fraud".

"Gehlot ji, Rajasthan is watching and understanding your politics of deceit, fraud and threats in greed of power!! #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis," Shekhawat tweeted. (ANI)

