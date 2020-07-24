Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use ballot papers in Guj bypolls in view of COVID: Cong to EC

The EC is yet to announce the dates for the bypolls. In a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner on Friday, senior Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar said that voting through ballot paper is the best option in the prevailing coronavirus situation.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:31 IST
Use ballot papers in Guj bypolls in view of COVID: Cong to EC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission (ECI) to use ballot papers instead of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming by-elections to eight Assembly seats in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The EC is yet to announce the dates for the bypolls.

In a letter sent to the Chief Election Commissioner on Friday, senior Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar said that voting through ballot paper is the best option in the prevailing coronavirus situation. "Every constituency normally has 2 lakh voters. Around 1,000 voters come to a single booth to cast their votes. If EVMs are used, thousands of voters will touch one button.

"If a coronavirus-infected person touches that button, everyone who pushes it afterwards would contract the infection," Parmar said in the letter. "Asymptomatic persons do not know that they are coronavirus positive. But others are at risk if they come in their contact. Hence, to stop people from getting infected, I urge you to opt for ballot paper instead of EVMs for the by- election to eight assembly seats," he said.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat BJP said in a statement that the party and its cadres were ready to face the election. "It is upto the EC to decide when it wants to hold by-election to these eight seats. It's a democratic procedure to hold election on a seat within six months of an MLA's resignation. But the EC should also take into consideration the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.

"No matter when the elections are scheduled, the BJP is ready because our workers always remain amongst people to serve them. We are confident of winning all the eight seats," he said. In March, when Rajya Sabha election for three seats was declared, five Congress MLAs had resigned. The RS polls later got postponed. When the election was scheduled for June, three more Congress MLAs had resigned.

Of these eight, five have already joined the ruling BJP.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Meghwal claims a `papad' brand helps develop anti-bodies against coronavirus

A video of union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has gone viral in which he claims that a papad brand has the capacity to develop anti-bodies against coronavirus in the body. The video evoked sarcastic remarks on social media.A manufacturer has ...

Food Safety Authority cracks down on illegal meat shops, wet markets in Assam

By Joymala Bagchi Following Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations FIAPO appeal, Food Safety and Standards Authority of Assam FSA has cracked down on illegal wet markets and meat shops in Assam, the state currently striving th...

3,000 more beds added in COVID centres in Srinagar

Authorities in Srinagar have added 3,000 beds in wellness centres in the district for COVID-19 patients and will add 2,000 more soon as the number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the summer capital here, have spiked...

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders approval for its Rs 3,264-crore delisting proposal. Last month, Adani Power had issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020