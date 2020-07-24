NDA intact in Bihar, continue with relief work: Nadda to state BJP leaders

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:45 IST
BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together. In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference, he also asked them to continue with welfare work for people hit by the coronavirus crisis, sources said. Amid speculation over the poll schedule, he noted that it is for the Election Commission to decide. The elections are due in October-November but rising cases of COVID-19 and the call by some parties, including opposition RJD and BJP ally Lok Jantshakti Party, to postpone them in view of the pandemic have caused some uncertainty. Sources added that Nadda asserted the NDA, which includes the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP, will remain intact and fight the polls together. His remarks assume significance as the LJP and the JD(U) have been sniping at each other for months. However, senior BJP leaders, including its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, have rejected speculation about any serious differences in the alliance and maintained that its constituents will fight the assembly polls together.

