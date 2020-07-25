Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Cong to hold legislature party meet

The Congress will hold its legislature party meeting on Saturday to discuss the political situation in Rajasthan. Chief whip Mahesh Joshi said the meeting was proposed to be held at around 11.30 am. "The chief minister told reporters last evening that the meeting will be convened today. The meeting will take place at the hotel where the MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp are staying.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 10:30 IST
Rajasthan Cong to hold legislature party meet

The Congress will hold its legislature party meeting on Saturday to discuss the political situation in Rajasthan. Chief whip Mahesh Joshi said the meeting was proposed to be held at around 11.30 am.

"The chief minister told reporters last evening that the meeting will be convened today. It is expected to be begin at 11.30 am," Joshi said. The meeting will take place at the hotel where the MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp are staying. PTI SDA HMB

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise

President Donald Trump is positioning himself as a champion regulation-cutter in the leadup to the Nov. 3 election, but in between his showy red-tape-cutting events, his deregulatory agenda is taking a beating in the courts. One day, hes ha...

Washington QB Smith cleared for football activity

Alex Smith, 20 months removed from a horrific leg injury, could be back on a football field soon. The 36-year-old quarterback was cleared to resume football activity and is set to undergo a physical with the Washington Football Team on Mond...

Golf-Werenski, Thompson tied for lead after second round in Minnesota

Michael Thompson caught up with Richy Werenski in the second round of the 3M Open on Friday, with the two Americans sharing the top of the leaderboard heading into Saturday in Blaine, Minnesota. The 28-year-old Werenski carded a four-under-...

Xinjiang is likely another Bangladesh waiting to happen: Activist

New Delhi India, July 25 ANI Xinjiang is likely another Bangladesh waiting to happen with a population that dreads Chinese Communist Party control and yearns for a stable democratic republic, according to activist Lily Harding. In an opinio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020