Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress' centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao just namesake, alleges grandson

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, the grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, has accused the Congress of celebrating a namesake birth anniversary of the late leader and said the party has ignored Rao's contributions and insulted him.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-07-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 11:31 IST
Congress' centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao just namesake, alleges grandson
Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, the grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, has accused the Congress of celebrating a namesake birth anniversary of the late leader and said the party has ignored Rao's contributions and insulted him. "The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), celebrated centenary celebrations of late PV Narsimha Rao following specific instructions from the Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and 'Congress Coterie' for namesake. Congress party has lost the legacy of PV Narsimha Rao. Party has ignored his contributions and insulted him even though he had worked for Congress and served as the Prime Minister in difficult times," Subhash told ANI.

Rao's grandson alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi released a video in which they read out a script written by someone else. "It is just for namesake. Just because PV Narsimha Rao is from South India, he belonged to the non-Gandhi family does not mean that he could be ignored. He was ignored and insulted by Congress party," he added. Subhas accused the Congress of "confining" the celebrations solely to Telangana.

"The Congress High Command has chosen to celebrate this occasion after 16 years of his death and during UPA government, nobody from Congress attended the birth or death anniversary of PV Narsimha Rao. Why did you take 16 long years to celebrate? Congress needs to explain this. Narasimha Rao was a national leader. TPCC is following specific instruction from the central leadership and Gandhi family that PV Narasimha Rao should be confined to Telangana. There is no celebration in Delhi, nor has his achievements been appreciated by Congress high command," he said. Subhas further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Rao's work and contributions to the country.

"The Narendra Modi government has started appreciating PV Narsimha Rao work, his policies and efforts. PM Modi speaks high about PV Narsimha Rao in his public speeches, 'Mann Ki Baat'. Not only this, PM Modi has allotted land for a PV Narsimha Rao memorial in Delhi, which was promised by UPA govt but not implemented. A postal stamp on his name has a name announced by Modi government to carry forward Rao's legacy," he said. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday participated in an event marking birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. They sent messages on the occasion.

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh also took part at a virtual meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). The main event was held in Gandhi Bhavan and it was broadcast live on social media platforms and displayed at giant screens at all DCC offices and other places. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Jays' Shoemaker eager to take mound against Rays

Toronto starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker has been training hard for the season since March, and hes hoping to add to the Blue Jays winning ways. Shoemaker gets the ball for the Blue Jays as they try to win their season-opening three-game ser...

India, UK affirm commitment towards free trade agreement

India and the UK have affirmed their commitment to negotiate a free trade agreement FTA with a view to further strengthen economic ties, the commerce ministry said on Saturday. The issue was discussed in the 14th Joint Economic and Trade Co...

Yaba tablets seized, 2 drugs peddlers arrested

Kolkata Police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market and arrested two drug peddlers in connection with it from the Port area of the city, a senior officer said on Saturday. The Special ...

Trump promises to not rename military bases honouring Confederate leaders

President Donald Trump made a vow yesterday to repeal legislation renaming military bases that honour Confederate leaders. He said this after Congress overwhelmingly voted to pass the move of renaming the military bases, this week. Trump ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020