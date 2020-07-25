Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi worker critical of its treatment of migrants

The July 3 report on Malaysia's treatment of undocumented foreign workers during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a backlash in the Southeast Asia nation, with several officials describing the report as being inaccurate, misleading and unfair. Rights groups have accused the government of suppressing media freedom after Al Jazeera journalists were called in for questioning by the police.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:03 IST
Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi worker critical of its treatment of migrants
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix.com

Malaysia arrested a Bangladeshi national who criticized the government over its treatment of migrant workers in a news report by broadcaster Al Jazeera, the government said on Saturday. The July 3 report on Malaysia's treatment of undocumented foreign workers during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a backlash in the Southeast Asia nation, with several officials describing the report as being inaccurate, misleading and unfair.

Rights groups have accused the government of suppressing media freedom after Al Jazeera journalists were called in for questioning by the police. An arrest warrant was issued for Md Rayhan Kabir, the Bangladeshi worker quoted in the news report as saying the government discriminated against undocumented foreign workers by arresting and jailing them during the pandemic.

Rayhan was arrested on Friday and will be expelled from the country, Immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement on Saturday. "This Bangladeshi national will be deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever," Khairul said.

He did not say why Rayhan was arrested or whether he was suspected of committing a crime. Reuters could not immediately reach the immigration department for further comment. Qatar-based Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rayhan's arrest.

Malaysia arrested hundreds of undocumented foreigners, including children and Rohingya refugees, when the country was under lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Activists have condemned the arrests as inhumane. Malaysian officials have said they were necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

Public opposition to migrant workers has been growing, with some accusing them of spreading the coronavirus and being a burden on government resources. There are also growing concerns that the four-month old administration of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is stifling dissent amid a series of clampdowns, an accusation it has denied.

Malaysiakini, a local news portal, is facing a contempt case over readers' comments. Al Jazeera has said its staff and those interviewed in the documentary had faced abuse, death threats and the disclosure of their personal details on social media.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Australia backs US in declaring China claims in South China Sea 'illegal'

In a move that would infuriate China, Australia on Saturday backed the United States in declaring Beijing territorial claims in the South China Sea to be illegal. In a letter to the United Nations, Australias permanent mission rejected the ...

Abdelkarim Hassan extends Al Sadd contract till 2024

Reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd on Friday renewed the contract of former AFC Player of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan. The 26-year-old defender will remain at Al Sadd for the next four years after renewing his contract until 2024....

Indian Navy helps recover drowning victim's body off Goa coast

The Indian Navys Advanced Light Helicopter ALH helped the Goa police locate and recover the body of a 43-year-old man who had drowned off South Goa coast, an official said on Saturday. The operation was initiated on Friday, after the man wh...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020