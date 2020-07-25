Left Menu
Focus on COVID-19, not publicity: Priyanka to Yogi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing his administration of managing news and advertising while cases of COVID-19 infection are increasing in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-07-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 14:10 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing his administration of managing news and advertising while cases of COVID-19 infection are increasing in the state. "Along with the spread of Coronavirus in UP, terrible problems are also coming up. There is a shortage of beds. There is a long line outside hospitals. Death figures are increasing. The reports from Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi are not good. I have made some positive suggestions to Chief Minister sir. The Uttar Pradesh government needs to leave its stubborn attitude and adopt a transparent and public-oriented policy," she tweeted in Hindi.

In a two page letter, the Gandhi scion stressed upon the low testing rates of COVID-19 and stated, "Yesterday there were more than 2,500 cases in the state and now big cities along with rural areas are in the grip of this virus. It is clear that your government has adopted the policy of 'No Test=No Corona'. The situation, however, is critical now. Till the time testing does not increase in a transparent manner, our fight will be incomplete and the situation might turn dangerous." "The quarantine centres and hospitals are in a bad shape to the extent that people are scared not of the virus but of the government's arrangements. Your government has claimed that there are 1.5 lakh beds but it seems that there is a shortage at just 20,000 cases," the letter added.

She also suggested that the military should intervene in order to control the COVID-19 situation stating, "DRDO, Military and Paramilitary can set up and run the temporary hospitals. Also, more clarity is needed on home quarantine arrangements like monitoring and surveillance of the patients, expense on health facilities during home quarantine." "The situation is getting grim, and I request you that this fight cannot be won by managing news and advertising. I am aware that you might consider my suggestion from a political point of view like it was done during the time when buses were provided for the labourers walking on the roads of Uttar Pradesh," the letter from Gandhi read. (ANI)

